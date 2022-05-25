SAIPAN — The federal court has granted the motion of Best Sunshine International Ltd. and Imperial Pacific International LLC, and issued a temporary restraining order against the Commonwealth Casino Commission. The TRO prevents the commission from holding a hearing May 24 and 25 to revoke IPI's exclusive casino license.
Chief Judge Ramona Manglona of the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands issued the TRO Monday afternoon, hours after the plaintiffs filed the emergency motion at 11:53 a.m.
The TRO will expire at noon June 3.
In her order, Manglona directed that "CCC, its Executive Director, employees, agents and attorneys, and all persons acting in concert with it or them, shall immediately cease and desist from proceeding with Enforcement Action 2021-001-005 (consolidated) including convening the Enforcement Hearing scheduled for May 24-25, 2022."
Manglona also ordered CCC to appear at 9 a.m. June 2 to show cause why a preliminary injunction should not be issued.
"Defendant's answering papers, if any, shall be filed with this court and served upon plaintiffs' counsel on or before May 26 at 5 p.m.," the judge added.
She also required Best Sunshine/IPI to submit and post a security deposit in the amount of $100,000 prior to 5 p.m. May 26.
Manglona scheduled a status conference for 9 a.m. today and ordered the parties to appear. She said off-island counsel may appear virtually in coordination with the clerk's office.
According to the judge, any action by the defendant in violation of the TRO "may be considered and prosecuted as contempt of the court."