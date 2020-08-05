SAIPAN — The federal court has unsealed a 17-page superseding indictment dated Aug. 1, 2019, against two Imperial Pacific International LLC executives and a supervisor of one of its former contractors, MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co.
They were charged with racketeering, harboring of illegal aliens, unlawful employment of aliens and international promotional money laundering.
Besides IPI executives Liwen "Peter" Wu and Jianmin Wu, and MCC project supervisor Yan Shi, nine other individuals were named co-defendants or co-conspirators.
All are citizens of the People's Republic of China.
In August 2014, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government granted IPI exclusive rights to build a large hotel and casino in Garapan, the primary business and tourism district on Saipan.
According to the indictment, the license agreement imposed deadlines for completing various phases of the project; failure to meet those deadlines would result in monetary penalties payable to the CNMI.
Construction began on the worksite in July 2015. IPI contracted with several Chinese construction companies for the project, including MCC China, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Metallurgical Group Corp., a state-owned business in China.
The indictment stated that Marianas Enterprises Ltd., or MEP, which was wholly owned by IPI, also performed services for IPI and its contractors, including recruitment, importation, housing and transportation of foreign workers.
In August 2015, Worldwide Asia Engineering Ltd., or WWA, a company incorporated and doing business in Hong Kong, contracted with IPI to recruit and supply workers for the casino construction project.
"Availing (itself) of the CW-1 program, as well as the jurisdiction's comparably low wage rates, IPI, MCC CNMI and the other contractors chose to import nearly all of their employees from China instead of hiring U.S. citizens or otherwise eligible foreign nationals," the indictment stated.
"However, Department of Homeland Security and Citizenship and Immigration Services limited the number of CW-1 visas for the project's companies to several hundred."
Beginning in September 2015, the indictment stated, Wu and Xu and another person pressured MCC CNMI to accelerate work, threatening to impose fines if the contractors failed to meet deadlines.
As part of this pressure, Wu and Xu and another person implicitly and explicitly ordered MCC CNMI to hire unauthorized alien workers, referred to informally as "heigong," which is Mandarin for "black worker," the indictments stated.