SAIPAN — A United Airlines flight carrying the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands arrived at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.
The first batch of the coronavirus shot, which was sent by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through Operation Warp Speed, was immediately transported to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.
At the airport to receive the shipment were Gov. Ralph Torres, CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna, CNMI COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez and Department of Public Safety officers.
"A lot of planning and work went into this shipment," Muna said. "We are grateful to all involved."
She added, "This is just another step to keep CNMI residents safe and protected from COVID-19. Our goal now is to get the vaccines to our residents and as soon as more vaccines arrive and are ready for distribution, more announcements will be made."