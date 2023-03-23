SAIPAN — Commonwealth Ports Authority Executive Director Christopher Tenorio submitted his courtesy resignation to the CPA board of directors.
Tenorio said he has yet to hear from any of the board members whether they have accepted his resignation. He declined to comment when asked why he was resigning.
The CPA board, for its part, has received a copy of a transition report informing the Palacios-Apatang administration that “CPA is an entity in crisis and seemingly on the threshold of catastrophe.”
The report said this was due to the following reasons, “1) Longstanding and recurring management issues. 2) Resulting criticism, warnings, intervention, and prospective sanctions – explicitly raised, documented, and detailed over the past four years – by the Federal Aviation Administration and related federal regulatory/grant officials. 3) Seemingly few if any known prospects of averting a massive fiscal downturn by the end of the 2023 fiscal year, which CPA's current board should long ago have made transparent to all, but instead appears to have neither conceived, nor implemented, any contingency/remedial options or plans beyond hopes of tourism increases, and/or instituting CPA personnel reductions at the eleventh hour.”
In January, Roman Tudela, then-CPA board vice chairman, turned in his courtesy resignation in response to Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ memorandum requesting the courtesy resignations of board and commission members appointed by his predecessor.
The CPA board Chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, as well as board members Joseph Diaz, Barrie Toves, Pete P. Reyes, Thomas Villagomez and Ramon Tebuteb, have not tendered courtesy resignations.