SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Ports Authority has been working to fix the issues identified in single audit reports for periods ending Sept. 30 in 2018 and 2020, according to its board chairwoman, Kimberlyn King-Hinds.
In an interview, King-Hinds said CPA management "thought that it would be financially prudent to handle it internally."
However, she said the Federal Aviation Administration "clearly disagrees and I'm not going to debate their position."
King-Hinds said, "My job is to fix the cause of the issue and we have devoted much of these past couple of months establishing clear SOPs [standard operating procedures] and conducting training so that everyone is clear on what needs to be done."
FAA Office of Compliance and Management Analysis Director Kevin Willis, in his April 21, 2022, letter to CPA Executive Director Christopher Tenorio, noted a number of findings identified in the 2018 and 2020 audit reports. Among them are issues pertaining to equipment and real property, that Willis noted, "have been ongoing since 2008."
Willis told Tenorio that CPA "must promptly follow up and take corrective action on the audit findings. In turn, FAA must follow up on audit findings to ensure that the auditee takes appropriate and timely corrective action." He noted that CPA claims to have resolved the findings, "yet continues to be written up again and again by the auditor in the subsequent years for the same and/or similar issues."
According to the 2020 single audit report, "CPA lacks control, such as oversight responsibility and monitoring over compliance with equipment and real property management requirements. CPA is in non-compliance with applicable equipment and real property management requirements."
Willis told Tenorio that "it is clear CPA cannot resolve these issues on their own and thus cannot effectively manage federal awards in accordance with 2 CFR Part 200."
He told Tenorio that "if CPA fails to resolve all issues by July 31, 2021, FAA will invoke sanctions as prescribed in 2 CFR Section 200.505. It states that, 'In cases of continued inability or unwillingness to have an audit conducted in accordance with this part, federal agencies and pass-through entities must take appropriate action as provided in Section 200.339.'"