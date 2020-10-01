Cruz named CNMI Teacher of the Year

SAIPAN — The Public School System on Tuesday recognized Koblerville Elementary School teacher Bonny Lynn A. Cruz as the 2020-2021 CNMI Teacher of the Year.
Education Commissioner Alfred Ada presented the award to Cruz shortly after the Board of Education's regular meeting started at the BOE building on Capital Hill.
Cruz teaches language arts, math, social studies, science, and social and emotional learning to fifth graders at Koblerville Elementary. Cruz, who has been a teacher for six years, thanked her family and her students for their support.
Ada also recognized the five other finalists: Linda Anastacio, of San Vicente Elementary School; John Darag, of Marianas High School; Maria Mettao, of Francisco M. Sablan Middle School; Esco Anne Ulloa, of Hopwood Middle School; and Sherwin Mendiola, of Oleai Elementary School.
He also thanked the judges who "enthusiastically went through the process in selecting the Teacher of the Year."
Board of Education Chairwoman Janice Tenorio thanked Cruz and the five other finalists for their hard work. Board private school representative Galvin Deleon Guerrero also expressed appreciation to the teachers.