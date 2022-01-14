SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has reviewed 12,682 utility accounts, and 12,000 have received the $500 benefit payment, CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho said Wednesday. He said the funding source is the American Rescue Plan.
The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Finance, he added, "provided us the ARP funds to distribute and they also provided us the restrictions and requirements to qualify for the $500 utility stimulus. ... It has to be an active account, ... among others."
On Dec. 13, 2021, the CNMI Finance Department began releasing and crediting the $500 payments to qualified CUC ratepayers.
According to Finance, the $500 stimulus payment is one of the ways the CNMI government is utilizing the federal ARP funds the commonwealth received last year to help ease the residents' financial burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As we are still in a COVID-19 pandemic, these are challenging times for everybody," Camacho said. "So we recommend, if possible, that consumers make online payments, utilize Nighthawk meters or 'Paygo,' and in that way, you reduce your contact with anyone, whether it be by waiting in line or inside the CUC office."
Water and wastewater
Camacho said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency "will continue to support and increase the funding source for our water and wastewater programs for the next five years," as stated by CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan. "That's $21 million per year for five years."
Camacho added, "That really should give us the ability to achieve 24-hour 'palatable' drinking water on Saipan, so we are very excited about that and it's a goal undertaken by many, many people throughout these years, ... and it looks like finally, we're starting to see an opportunity ... to be able to provide these improved services."