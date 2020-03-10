Overall demand used to average 42 megawatts a month, he said, but now peak demand is down to 32 MW.
CUC's revenue, especially from its commercial accounts, has been negatively affected, Camacho added.
Some business establishments have closed shop, while others have reduced their operating hours.
"It is a huge impact on CUC," but the utilities corporation will continue to maintain a high level of service to its customers.
Camacho said CUC last year received an initial payment of $388,000 from the central government.
"We are working closely with the secretary of finance and the governor," he said.
Millions unpaid
Camacho noted that the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. hasn't paid since last year.
As of Friday, Camacho said the central government's unpaid utility bills amounted to $10 million, while CHCC's was $34 million.
He said CUC needs to get paid regularly to purchase oil for the power engines, as well as parts and other items needed to sustain plant operations.
Camacho didn't reveal a specific amount, but he said CUC is also still waiting for some reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the damage caused by Supertyphoon Yutu in October 2018.