SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has issued disconnection notices to other Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government agencies, including the CNMI Supreme Court and the CNMI Office of the Attorney General.
Asked about the disconnection notices, CUC board Chair Janice Tenorio confirmed the notices were sent out, but declined to elaborate.
CUC legal counsel Hunter Hunt advised the board not to divulge the content of the notices “because they have specific customer account information.”
The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. issued disconnection notices on May 3 to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation, the Department of Public Works, the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, the Legislative Bureau and the Northern Marianas Housing Corporation, with a final due date of May 17, and with May 18 as the date of disconnection.
The Guam Daily Post learned that the Legislative Bureau owes CUC $38,487, but the amount is being disputed. DPW owes CUC $1.12 million, BECQ owes $50,927 and NMHC owes $547,769, the Post learned.
The CNMI Supreme Court owes CUC $2.48 million. CHCC owes $53.6 million and has agreed to make monthly payments of $525,000.
On May 10, the CUC issued disconnection notices to the Marianas Visitors Authority, the Office of the Mayor of the Northern Islands, Northern Marianas College, the NMI Retirement Fund, and the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission, with a final due date of payment of May 24 and a May 25 date of disconnection.
As of press time Wednesday, the Post was unable to obtain information about the amounts owed by those agencies.
NMC President Galvin Deleon Guerrero issued the following statement Wednesday: “With 15 years of clean audits, the college has a proven track record of managing our resources well, which includes paying our bills on time. Periodically, questions about utility charges and discrepancies may be raised that require dialogue with CUC. In the end, NMC is committed to resolving any and all such issues.”