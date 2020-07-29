SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. will accept the partial payment of $2.5 million from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., but CUC will also continue to ask CHCC to come up with a payment plan, CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho said.
CUC, which said CHCC owes $35.7 million in utility bills, demanded a $5 million payment by Aug. 6. Otherwise, CUC said it will disconnect CHCC from the power grid for six hours a day.
CUC board chairwoman Miranda Manglona said this was not a "threat," but "a reminder only."
On Friday, Camacho met with Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios and CHCC officials.
Camacho said the governor's office committed to pay CUC $2.5 million by Wednesday, "as a first installment."
"We thank the governor's office for assisting in the situation and getting involved," Camacho said.
Camacho said the boards of CUC and CHCC will further discuss a payment arrangement.
He said he is confident both boards will work together to address CHCC's unpaid utility bills.