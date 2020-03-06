At about 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 20, the CNMI Department of Public safety received a walk-in complaint reporting a theft at a home in Dan Dan, Saipan. Police documented the report and interviewed the victims.
The victims stated they were on an off-island trip and they had trusted Manuela "Leila" Johnson Guerrero to look after their home while they were gone. Upon returning from their trip they noticed that most of their valuables within the home including jewelry and fishing equipment were missing. When the victims contacted Guerrero, she admitted she had taken their belongings and pawned them.
On Feb. 26, Superior Court Judge Theresa Kim-Tenorio signed and issued an arrest warrant for Guerrero for the charges of theft, with a bail amount set at $15,000.
Guerrero surrendered to authorities on Sunday, March 1.
The next day, Judge Kenneth Govendo released Guerrero on her own recognizance.