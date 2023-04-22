SAIPAN — Former Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, through attorney Viola Alepuyo, has petitioned the CNMI Department of Finance to declare that the special prosecutor contract executed by the CNMI Office of the Attorney General in connection with Commonwealth v. Torres, Criminal Action No. 22-0050, is invalid.
In a four-page letter to acting Finance Secretary Tracy Norita dated April 18, 2023, Alepuyo said:
“Since this protest involves a procurement and contract to which the OAG is a party, then you should not consult with the OAG, the Attorney General, and/or any assistant AG for legal advice, representation, or guidance in connection with addressing or deciding this petition. Engaging in any consultation with or receiving legal advice, representation, or guidance from the OAG and/or the AG, or an AAG in relation to this petition would not be in compliance with the Ethics in Public Contracting or the Government Ethics Code.”
Alepuyo said Torres is requesting “a declaratory ruling regarding the validity of the special prosecutor contract as he is adversely affected or aggrieved by the contract by denying him his constitutional and statutory rights to be prosecuted by a lawfully appointed or procured prosecutor.”
Alepuyo said her client contends that “the special prosecutor contract with the AG is void because it fails to comply with the commonwealth procurement regulations.”
She said the AG’s special prosecutor contract is for legal services to be performed for the commonwealth.
“The procurement regulations specifically recognize that contracts for legal services are subject to procurement process,” Alepuyo said. “Since the person hired by the OAG as a ‘special prosecutor’ is not an employee, then the retention of his services, and the contract for doing so, are governed by the commonwealth’s procurement regulations.”
Although the special prosecutor contract appears to be a sole-source procurement, Alepuyo said, it still must comply with the procurement process and procedures applicable to sole-source procurements.
Alepuyo said commonwealth law requires that government contracts “must first be prepared by officials with expenditure authority who shall certify that he has complied with procurement regulations and that the proposed contract is for a public purpose, and does not constitute a waste or abuse of public funds.”
Alepuyo said this “basic procedure was not followed in connection with the special prosecutor contract.”
She added, “The AG signing the special prosecutor contract establishes [that] the AG had not designated anyone to act as expenditure authority in connection with the special prosecutor. The special prosecutor contract was not prepared by the AG as the document and its language clearly establish the contract was prepared by the contractor. Next, there is no certification from the AG certifying the contract’s compliance with the procurement regulations ... .”
Alepuyo said the defense's Open Government Act request to the Department of Finance did not produce documents showing compliance with procurement regulations.
“The procurement regulations also require that the DOF secretary, or the secretary’s designee, must approve the contract and ‘certify the availability of funds,’” Alepuyo said.
Additionally, the director of procurement must also sign the contract and then “inform in writing the official expenditure authority that the contract has been signed by all parties and that he may proceed with contract implementation according to the terms contained therein,” Alepuyo said.
As to the $50,000 advance payment issued by Finance to special prosecutor James Robert Kingman, Alepuyo said the procurement regulations generally authorize payment only upon “submission of evidence of work performed and adherence to contract terms and specifications.”
She said, “In response to an [Open Government Act] request served on the Director of Procurement, no documents were produced showing that the special prosecutor contract came within any of the three exceptions. Thus, to the extent any fund has been paid in advance to the special prosecutor, then such payment was not in compliance with the procurement regulations.”
The Office of the Attorney General has charged the former governor with 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for business class, first class, or other premium class travel for himself and/or Diann T. Torres, his wife.
The AG’s office also alleged one count of contempt for failure to appear in compliance with a legislative subpoena.
The former governor has denied the charges.
On Wednesday, due to health reasons, Judge Pro Tem Alberto Tolentino recused himself from the case against Torres, whose jury trial is set to start June 5.
Also representing the former governor are attorneys Victorino DLG Torres, Matthew Holley and Anthony Aguon.
The lead prosecutor is Chief Solicitor J. Robert Glass Jr.