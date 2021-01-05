Del. Sablan swears in for 7th term in DC

CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan took the oath of office at 7 p.m. Sunday in Washington, D.C., to serve as a representative in the 117th U.S. Congress, Sablan's office announced in a release. This will be Sablan's seventh term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"The House convened at noon as required by the U.S. Constitution. Following a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, each member registered their presence to establish that a quorum was present," Sablan's office stated. "The House then elected Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to continue to serve as speaker. She swore in the members in small groups in order to maintain social distancing in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, one newly elected representative, Luke Letlow, a Louisiana Republican, died of the disease."
"The most important work for this Congress," Sablan said in the release, "will be to help everyone living in our country get beyond the crisis caused by COVID, to stay healthy and to recover our economy."
Sablan said he will be focused nationally on making sure students can continue their education.
"I will be asking my colleagues on the House Education and Labor Committee to allow me to continue serving as chair of the Subcommittee on Early Education, Elementary and Secondary Schools," Sablan said. "Taking stock of how school closures and remote learning is impacting students and taking action to help them keep learning will be our first concern."
The recently enacted COVID-19 relief law contained about $69 million for the Marianas Public School System, which will "guarantee that all of our classroom teachers and support staff will not experience a single payless payday," according to CNMI Commissioner of Education Alfred Ada.