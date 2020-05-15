In a statement Thursday, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Del. Gregorio Sablan said that "$23,163,734 for the CNMI Public School System is now ready for drawdown."
The U.S. Department of Education in Washington told Sablan on Thursday that the transfer of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funds had been made. Sablan's office said he had met the PSS leadership in Saipan to confirm the money was received.
"This should be a tremendous relief to PSS teachers and staff. PSS leadership told me they will now be able to pay all their employees," Sablan said.
"This money also gives PSS more ability to provide online learning. Even sheltered in place, Marianas students have a constitutional right to an education, and we have a responsibility to make sure their schooling continues."
Sablan stated it has been seven weeks since Congress passed the CARES Act with the funding for education in the Marianas and nationwide.
"State funding was quickly distributed under a 30-day timeline set in the law, but the Department of Education took more time with the money for the Northern Marianas, American Samoa, Guam, and the Virgin Islands," Sablan said.
The delegate would not leave Washington until last week, when the department finally announced the allocation for the island areas and sent the necessary application materials to PSS.
He stated: "In transit, I spoke with Assistant Secretary Frank Brogan to thank him, but I also got a commitment from him that the money would be at PSS disposal this week. And he kept his word."
Sablan chairs the congressional subcommittee responsible for federal elementary and secondary education policy nationwide.
'Make PSS whole'
Sablan said he was not satisfied with how the U.S. Department of Education handled CARES Act funding for island schools.
"Instead of giving all the money to help teachers and students, the Trump administration decided to carve off $4.8 million for Gov. (Ralph) Torres," Sablan said, adding that other island governors also got a special set-aside from U.S. DOE.
"As I wrote Gov. Torres on May 5, I think he should turn over all that money to schools in the Marianas and make PSS whole."