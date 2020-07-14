SAIPAN — CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan said he has fulfilled Gov. Ralph Torres' request to include in the fiscal year 2021 U.S. budget a provision that will allow the CNMI to avail itself of the Federal Emergency Management Administration Community Disaster Loan program.
Sablan said the governor asked him for "a change in the law" so the CNMI could borrow about $90 million through the FEMA Community Disaster Loan program.
"I fulfilled that request with language in Section 312 of the fiscal year 21 appropriation for the Department of Homeland Security, released this week. Inclusion in the Democratic majority's base bill means the loan provision will pass in the House," Sablan said.
"So only an objection in the Republican Senate or from the president would kill the governor's request," he added.
Sablan said the current law allows municipalities to receive community disaster loans, not a state-level government like the commonwealth. It also caps the loans at $5 million.
"The language I had added to the appropriations bill removes those two barriers. The commonwealth suffered significant lost revenues and increased operations expenses as a result of the back-to-back typhoons in 2018; and the loan is intended to cover that difference. My language also gives three years to apply, rather than the usual two, so the commonwealth can reach back and claim the 2018 losses," Sablan said.