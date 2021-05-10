SAIPAN — Longtime educator Galvin Deleon Guerrero has accepted the presidency of Northern Marianas College.
The NMC Board of Regents on Friday unanimously voted to offer the job to Deleon Guerrero, president of Mount Carmel School on Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
In a statement, Deleon Guerrero said:
"I am humbled and honored by the offer by the Board of Regents. I have accepted the offer and I look forward to working with the board and the entire college community to build on NMC's 40-year legacy to continue transforming lives and meeting the needs of our community through education. I must also thank interim President Frankie Eliptico for all that he has done to lead the institution through typhoons, a pandemic and numerous other challenges. His leadership has kept the college's proa afloat and sailing ahead."
The NMC regents met at 3:30 p.m. Friday to decide on the NMC presidential search. Besides board Chairman Charles Cepeda, the other regents who attended the meeting were Vice Chair Elaine Orilla, Jess Tudela, Irene Torres, Zenie Mafnas, Michaela Sanchez and Michelle Sablan, who attended via Zoom.
Also present were Eliptico, who had earlier declined the college presidency, and Deleon Guerrero himself.
During the board meeting on Friday, Mafnas moved to vote on making an offer to Deleon Guerrero. All the regents voted yes.
After the vote, Orilla stated that the position was offered to Eliptico "multiple times, but he had respectfully declined."
Cepeda thanked Eliptico for his patience and hard work.
Eliptico was NMC's interim president when Supertyphoon Yutu slammed into the island and destroyed most of NMC's buildings and facilities.
Besides overseeing NMC's recovery efforts, he has had to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions it imposes on the college's operations while navigating austerity measures and other challenges in the past two years.
Once the new college president is sworn in, Eliptico will become NMC's vice president of administration and advancement.
He became interim president when then-college president Carmen Fernandez resigned in August 2018.