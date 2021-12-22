Demonstrators gather in Garapan to support Torres impeachment

SAIPAN — A small group of community members held a demonstration Monday at the Garapan Fishing Base in Saipan to support the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives resolution calling for the impeachment of CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres.
More than a dozen people showed up with placards.
The demonstration was organized by private citizens, according to one of them, Joe Cepeda.
Neither the NMI Democratic Party nor the Arnold-Dave gubernatorial campaign team was involved in organizing the event, Cepeda said. The AD 2022 campaign team also said it was not involved.
The CNMI House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee chair, Democratic Rep. Celina Babauta, said she did not know who organized the rally.
According to Cepeda, "We just need to stop this corruption. Enough is enough. The people are suffering."
He added, "We are all here to support (the impeachment) for the best of the CNMI."
High school teacher Paul Murphy, who was among the demonstrators, said all he wanted to say was, "Don't be afraid."
Also joining the event were former employees of the CNMI Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, former Office of Vocational Rehabilitation Director Maryann Borja, and Democratic supporter and outspoken Torres critic Fabian Indalecio.
Former Democratic CNMI Gov. Carlos Camacho was at the site at exactly 4 p.m., but he left just before the other demonstrators arrived.