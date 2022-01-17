SAIPAN — Despite the often heated rhetoric used by some, those who are for or against impeaching the governor held demonstrations outside the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands legislative building Wednesday morning.
Later that day, Republican Gov. Ralph Torres, the CNMI's youngest governor, who won a historic landslide victory in the 2018 election, became the second chief executive to be impeached by the CNMI House of Representatives. If six of the nine CNMI senators vote for his conviction after holding a trial, he will be removed from office.
In the area near the fire station, the CNMI Democrats and supporters of the independent gubernatorial tandem of Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios and Saipan Mayor David Apatang set up their canopy, where they expressed their support for impeaching the governor.
The canopy of the more numerous supporters of the governor was located near the administration building.
Both camps were in the area at least two hours prior to the House session, which started at 10 a.m. and ended around 5 p.m.
There were more than a dozen police officers, but all throughout the day, the pro- and anti-impeachment supporters were polite to each other. From time to time, they chanted slogans and applauded, but no untoward incident occurred.
"Biba Gov. Torres! We are proud and we love our governor!" said CNMI Republican Party acting President Candace Celis.
Carolinian Affairs Office executive assistant John Tagabuel said the majority of the people "are on our side."
He added, "We invited people to come out and show support for our governor. We support the governor. He is doing good, so why change him? Let's just move forward."
Sid Kani, a resident of Precinct 4, said the governor has been helping people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, "so why are these lawmakers impeaching him instead of prioritizing their duty?"
The governor is facing allegations of theft, corruption and neglect of duty. He has denied the charges.
Pro-impeachment vlogger Fabian Indalecio said he hopes lawmakers will be fair and not biased in their decision. He hopes that they will set aside their political loyalties.
"This is not about Republicans or Democrats. This about our people who are in fear and in silence."
He said the people have "listened and witnessed the presentation of evidence against the governor, and the silent majority believe that the governor is guilty of corruption."
He said Republican House members should remember that they "promised to serve the people and not Gov. Torres."
"If you have a mindset of protecting a corrupt governor and not the people that you serve, then you are just as guilty of condoning corruption and you have no place in this chamber as public servant. The governor needs to be kicked out," he added.
Florence Sablan, a resident of Precinct 3, asked lawmakers to "set a good example to our children."
She added, "If we continue to allow our leaders to do these unethical behaviors, and not speak out against them and pretend they're not happening, what do these examples teach our children and our grandchildren? That it's OK to continue to do these things and that they have become the norm now and in the future?"
She said it was "up to us to put a stop to these corrupt activities if we want a clean and honest government for the future generations."
Joseph Mendiola said he was furloughed by Imperial Pacific International, but he received his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, so "I am against the impeachment." But Mendiola also said, "Everybody deserves premium pay, so it must be distributed to all, not just a few."
Grace Pitu Sablan-Vaiagae, a supporter of the governor, asked lawmakers to look at the fellow members next to them, left and right, and ask themselves, "Did they commit a heinous crime? Do they have a pending case? If you have no sin, cast the first stone."
She also informed the House that she had made a verbal request to see the discretionary funds of certain House members, and that she would soon submit an official written request.
Herman Manglona, a Tinian resident, said he was there to oppose the impeachment, saying that the governor has done great things since he became chief executive over six years ago.
Police Officer Patrick Arriola said the people are divided now because of the impeachment resolution.
He compared it to a typhoon "that hits every loving home, and in every loving home, after the typhoon, some rooms don't have roofs, some don't have windows, some don't have anything at all. Maybe we should impeach this typhoon."
He asked lawmakers not to impeach the governor.
"Let him serve the remaining time of his term and let the people decide in the (November) election," he added.
Former Fire Chief Claudio Norita, a supporter of the lieutenant governor, said the solution to the CNMI's problems must be morally, ethically and legally correct.
He said impeachment or a possible indictment would divide the people of the CNMI.
His "advice to his friend," the governor, is to resign and maintain unity and stability "so we can start rebuilding and bringing peace to our people in the CNMI."
Attorney Jack Torres, the governor's brother, noted that Norita's "advice ... will benefit the candidate that (he is) supporting now."