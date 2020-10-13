SAIPAN — The direct descendants of Chief Agruhubw on Saturday celebrated his legacy on Managaha, where he is buried.
Agruhubw, a Carolinian chief and master navigator, led his clan in a sea voyage from Satawal, Yap, to Saipan more than 200 years ago.
On Saturday, the Chief Agruhubw Foundation organized a gathering at Micro Beach and held a solemn Mass on Managaha.
Foundation spokesman Kodep Ogumoro-Uludong said there was no public event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is just a small gathering of our family members for the annual event that we hold for Chief Agruhubw," he said.
"It's really about honoring and commemorating Chief Agruhubw for his contributions in settling the first Carolinians in the Marianas."
Former Speaker Pedro Deleon Guerrero, a clan member, said that because of the pandemic, they could not hold a "big event."
He said when he was still a young boy, up to 10 boats filled with family members would sail to Managaha from Chalan Kanoa, Oleai/San Jose and Tanapag to commemorate Chief Agruhubw.
Commemoration
As part of this year's event, two traditional 500 Sails canoes ferried community members from Micro Beach to Managaha where a wreath-laying ceremony was held. Fr. Sid Ogumoro celebrated Mass.
Another clan member, Ambrose Ogumoro, a former deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, said their family members will continue to hold the annual commemoration on Managaha with or without government support.