SAIPAN – Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Manny Pangelinan on Wednesday pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.
CNMI Superior Court Judge Kenneth Govendo sentenced Pangelinan to 12 months in jail, all suspended except three days, with credit for 10 hours served.
Pangelinan, who is represented by attorney Robert T. Torres, will also pay a $500 fine plus the $25 court cost and $120 probation fee. He will attend the alcohol information class and will be on probation for 12 months, during which he may not consume or possess any alcohol.
As part of the plea agreement, the other charges of reckless driving, no registration and safety inspection (payable) were dismissed.
About 8:30 p.m. June 12, Pangelinan was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, implied consent and failure to possess a vehicle registration.
According to the traffic citation, Pangelinan was driving a white 2008 Ford pickup in Lower Base when he was pulled over.
Variety learned that the offense took place during a fire incident at the IPI warehouse in Lower Base.
The DFW office is just a block away from the then-burning warehouse. When Pangelinan received a call from his staff about the fire incident, he proceeded to the scene.
There, he encountered Department of Public Safety officers who were blocking off the area. That was when he was detained, questioned and eventually arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Pangelinan admitted to drinking prior to driving to the area.
“I apologize for my poor judgment,” he said. “I should not have driven to the scene after drinking alcohol. I am sorry for the troubles I caused the police officers that evening, as they were doing their job. I accept responsibility for my actions,” Pangelinan said.
“I apologize to the community, my family and my co-workers for my actions reflecting poorly on me and without thinking of them. I have learned a hard lesson and will use this experience to work to improve myself. I thank DPS and the [Department of Corrections] officers for their professionalism and respectful treatment of me at all times. Lastly, I ask everyone to be safe and not to drink and drive, especially during our holidays,” he added