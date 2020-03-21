Direct international flights into Saipan suspended starting March 27

SAIPAN – There will be no direct international flights arriving into the Northern Marianas starting March 27, the Commonwealth Ports Authority on Thursday said.
Beginning April 1, moreover, CPA said there will be no scheduled flights arriving from China, Korea, or Japan.
In a memorandum, CPA Executive Director Christopher S. Tenorio also informed the public that, effective midnight March 29, the Francisco C. Ada Saipan International Airport will limit aircraft landing/flight operations to 8 a.m. and noon daily except for emergencies.
“For individuals seeking entry into Guam, effective March 19,” CPA said, “any nonresident entering Guam from affected areas who have spent a week or more in jurisdictions affected by COVID-19 will be subject to quarantine unless the traveler possesses a Department of Public Health and Social Services recognized and certified document that attests that he or she is not infected with COVID-19.”
“Nonresident” means any person going to Guam who plans to stay for a short period of time, has no family ties to Guam, is not a student and/or does not have a work visa or permit.
CPA said because there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth on Thursday, there will be no imposition of a quarantine.
For returning CNMI residents transiting through Guam from the U.S. mainland, “you will be quarantined once you leave the airport either voluntarily or involuntarily as determined by DPHSS for the period you are in Guam or up to the required 14 days.”
Travelers arriving from Manila and transiting through Guam are mandated to undergo a 14-day quarantine in Guam “at the expense of the traveler and the airline, unless the traveler possesses a DPHSS recognized and certified document that attests that he or she is not affected with COVID-19.”
Those who are traveling may leave the airport, but are required to self-quarantine at their hotel.
In a statement, CPA reiterated that “the authority to suspend travel in and out of the Commonwealth lies with Homeland Security and not the CNMI government. CPA has been in communications with its federal partners to raise the government’s and community’s concerns regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the traveling public, health and safety of front-line employees at the ports, and the general welfare of the community.”
CPA said it has also been “receiving voluminous requests to suspend inter-island air travel except for cases of emergencies and cargo transportation for commodities and postal service. These concerns have been raised to Star Marianas and they are taking it under advisement.”