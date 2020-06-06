Director seeks suspension of casino license

The violation, the complaint stated, “warrants a suspension of the casino license until such time as all required community benefit fund contributions are fully made.” However, he added, the violation does not “warrant revocation of the casino license agreement.”
Atalig, through Assistant Attorney General Mike Ernest, submitted his May 28 complaint to the casino commission, which will serve as an appellate court in the case, similar to last year’s complaint when IPI failed to pay the annual $15 million casino license fee on time.
IPI is required by the casino license agreement to contribute $20 million in community benefit funds.
“On information and belief,” Atalig said IPI failed to remit $20 million on or before June 1, 2018.
IPI was also required to contribute $20 million in community benefit funds on or before Oct. 1, 2019.
“On information and belief,” Atalig said, IPI failed to remit the amount on or before the due date.