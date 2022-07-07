SAIPAN — To pave the way for the ongoing divert airfield project in Tinian, a portion of 8th Avenue near the island's airport will be relocated.
The Tinian and Aguigan Mayor's Office on Monday notified the public that beginning Tuesday, Black Micro Corp. will survey and cut vegetation along the identified route and will continue into the smaller segment of the road.
The mayor's office said a part of the contract between the U.S. Department of Defense and Black Micro is to relocate a portion of the existing 8th Avenue route to accommodate the plans for the divert airfield project.
On Tuesday, Black Micro began the survey and the vegetation cutting on Area 10 located on the northeast side of the new 8th Avenue route. During this activity, 8th Avenue will not be closed, the mayor's office said.
On July 18, Black Micro and its subcontractor will perform "anomaly investigation," which involves searching for "possible munitions of explosive concerns" in preparation for the relocation of 8th Avenue.
During the anomaly investigation, which is expected to take place from July 18 to October, a portion of 8th Avenue will be closed to the public. No vehicles or access may be granted until Black Micro completes the relocation of 8th Avenue.
The mayor's office is advising community members to take Broadway Street to enter the north end of Tinian, and onto 86th Street to enter the existing 8th Avenue route that is not a part of the relocation project.
Black Micro will erect roadway signs for precautionary measures. Community members should remain vigilant and adhere to the signs they see along the roadways.
Updates and changes on this project will be provided to the public. For more information, call the Tinian Mayor's Office at 670-433-1800/02/07.