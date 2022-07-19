The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Works, Division of Energy Office announced to all Appliance Rebate Voucher recipients in Tinian and Rota only and respective participating registered vendors, retailers or suppliers under the CNMI Energizing Insular Communities – Energy-Efficient/Energy Star Appliance Rebate Program, that an extension granting an additional 30 days to the voucher redemption period is approved for all appliance rebate vouchers issued in May 2022 to Tinian and Rota residents only.
For additional program information or questions, call the Division of Energy Office at 670-664-4480/1.