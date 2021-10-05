'Do it right': CNMI tour guides criticize travel bubble program

SAIPAN — Some of the tour guides in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, who asked to remain anonymous, expressed several concerns about the existing travel bubble program between the CNMI and South Korea, claiming that the program is poorly executed.
Tourism officials have said the program, so far, has been a success.
The tour guides commended efforts to revive the local tourism industry, but they said there are currently a number of flaws in the system.
For example, they said, there is no contingency plan for the high volume of visitors quarantining at the Kensington Hotel, the designated quarantine site for the program.
They also said the minimum five-day mandatory quarantine and the "primitive" methods of filling out required documentation at the site have resulted in a logjam of visitors.
They said some South Koreans booked packages to the CNMI through certain travel agencies only to later have their packages canceled due to lack of accommodations.
"And they're having to shoulder their cancellation fee. What kind of rep are we getting? It's not a very good start. We're not executing this correctly. If you're going to do it, then fine, we're all in support of this. But do it right," a tourism industry source said.
"The customers are very upset. ... Are we trying to bring in more customers or are we trying to scare these people away? I know that (the Marianas Visitors Authority and the government) are painting a really nice picture, but that's not the whole truth. Yes, they're trying to negotiate with another quarantine hotel for tourists, but I mean, it's a little bit late, right? We were expecting a huge influx of customers coming in this October, but that's not going to happen at this rate."
MVA: We've 'heard the opposite'
Asked for comment, MVA Managing Director Priscilla Iakopo said, "As far as it's not being well-executed, it actually has not been brought to my attention or MVA's attention. As a matter of fact, we've actually heard the opposite, that it is a huge success."
She said over 7,000 tourists have been booked through the end of December.
"It truly tells you that (the program) is a success. As a matter of fact, we also have new airlines, such as Air Seoul and Air Busan, that are really interested (in participating in the program) and have never flown to the Marianas before. In addition to that, T'way Air is willing to also provide additional flights with no subsidies requested as well," Iakopo added.
She attributed this increasing interest in the CNMI to the fact that the commonwealth is one of the world's safest travel destinations amid the still raging COVID-19 pandemic.
Ivan Quichocho, MVA board member and Tourism Resumption Investment Plan-South Korea committee chair, said as of last Tuesday, the CNMI had either served or booked 7,899 passengers to participate in the program from its inception through the end of the year.
There were roughly 784 visitors in September, and the CNMI is looking at over 2,100 bookings in October; more than 2,500 reservations in November; and roughly 2,200 reservations in December, he added.
Quichocho said beginning Thursday, Sept. 30 through the end of the year, all flights have a load factor of over 40%.