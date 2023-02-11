SAIPAN - At the Saipan Mayor’s Office Dog Shelter, 12 dogs and five puppies are up for adoption.
Boonie Flight Guam founding partner Lauren Cabrera is encouraging Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands community members to give these dogs and puppies their “forever homes.”
“The dogs ... are all vaccinated and dewormed,” Cabrera added.
She said discounts will be provided for those who want to give flea or tick medication to their chosen dog or puppy.
She also recommends having the dog spayed or neutered if that has not been done.
“They will be guaranteed a spay appointment when our visiting veterinarian returns in April,” she said.
Last month, Boonie Flight Project Guam, Guam Animals in Need, or GAIN, and the Saipan Mayor’s Office’s Dog Control Program spayed 68 dogs during a three-day spay and neuter clinic.
Other services, such as vaccinations against rabies and microchip implantation, were provided through GAIN.
GAIN Director Alison Hadley said during her visit that her team plans to hold another spay and neuter clinic in the future and to work closely with the Saipan Dog Control Program in bringing needed services for dogs not available on the island.
To adopt a dog or puppy, visit the Saipan Mayor’s Office Dog Shelter or call 670-234-3647 (DOGS).
Shelter hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.