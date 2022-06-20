DOI grant supports needed air services for small Micronesian Islands

Air transportation services critical to the smaller islands in the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia have been granted federal funds to maintain and update equipment.
A release from the Department of the Interior Office of Insular Affairs announced the office awarded $431,805 to Pacific Mission Aviation, a nonprofit organization that has been in Micronesia for nearly 50 years.
“High waves often make this form of travel very treacherous, rendering many of the small islands totally isolated for weeks on end. Airdrops of relief supplies immediately after a typhoon may be the atoll’s only hope of survival,” PMA stated on its website. “Often, we land on a nearby island, and still must travel an hour or two by outrigger canoe, navigating treacherous reefs, and often high waves, to reach some of the islands we serve!”
OIA noted the services it provides include transportation throughout the region, but especially for communities where no regular air or sea travel is available.
“We are pleased to support the people and families in the smaller islands of the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia who have less access and whose economy and livelihoods rely on these critical transportation services,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Keone Nakoa.
The funding also will be used to purchase spare parts and equipment for emergency transport, according to OIA.
“The small aircraft in question provide passenger and cargo transport, emergency medevac for COVID-19 patients and other health-related emergencies, disaster relief readiness, general surveillance against illegal activities in the (exclusive economic zones), and search and rescue efforts, all critical to small island nations with large exclusive economic zones in the greater Western Pacific,” Nakoa stated.