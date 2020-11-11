SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente said the commonwealth has received an additional $50 million in pandemic assistance from the U.S. Department of Labor.
She said $42 million is for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, while the remaining $8 million is for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
Benavente said her department was notified in late October, which prompted the Department of Finance and CNMI DOL to issue payments for the month of September.
But she said several pandemic assistance applicants have also called the CNMI DOL about their checks and raised concerns about the delays.
"We are processing those payments as fast as possible," Benavente said. "We just received additional funding, and I want to make sure that there's enough for PUA as well as the remaining benefits for FPUC."
In September, the Office of the Governor reported that as of Aug. 31, CNMI DOL had disbursed a total of $71.24 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation to eligible claimants in the commonwealth.
Benavente said the number of claims submitted for September was lower than that submitted for October.
She said that there were about 5,000 claims for the month of September, and roughly 18,000 claims for the month of October.
This averages out to about 1,250 claims a week for September and 4,500 claims a week for October, Benavente added.
However, although there was an increase in the number of applications submitted and received in October, there was no increase in the benefits distribution that month.