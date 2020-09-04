Domatsuri team wins award in virtual Japan festival

SAIPAN — The 2020 Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Domatsuri team received the Outstanding Award in the virtual 22nd Domannaka Festival held Aug. 28-30.
Gordon Marciano, Chamolinian Cultural Village Inc. chairman and Pacific Development Inc. managing director, said the annual Japanese dance festival was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Of the 378 participating teams in the virtual competition, CNMI Domatsuri made it to the top 20," he added.
"The CNMI team with 30 members received the Outstanding Award," he said.
The annual festival features the performances of dance groups from Japan and around the world.
Marciano said the CNMI team was also featured on the front page of the Chunichi Shimbun newspaper's evening edition on Aug. 28.
The news article noted that the CNMI team has been participating in the festival since 2003.
The article also quoted Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios as saying that, although "we do not have any incoming flights (from Japan) and face the same worldwide difficulty right now, our relationship will continue."