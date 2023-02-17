SAIPAN - Saipan Southern High School algebra and geometry teacher Dora Borja Miura, Ph.D., was sworn in Tuesday morning as the new teacher representative to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Board of Education.
Miura succeeds William S. Reyes Elementary School teacher Phyllis Ain.
BOE legal counsel Tiberius Mocanu administered the oath of office in the conference room of the Office of the Commissioner of Education of the CNMI Public School System.
Miura will represent the school district’s nearly 800 teaching personnel from 20 elementary, middle and high school campuses, 10 Head Start and Early Head Start centers and the Early Intervention and Special Education Program.
Miura’s parents, former Lt. Gov. Jesus C. Borja and Mary Anne Borja, witnessed the ceremony.
Also present were Commissioner of Education Alfred B. Ada, Board of Education Chair Gregory Pat Borja, Vice Chair Antonio L. Borja and Secretary/Treasurer Maisie B. Tenorio.
The teacher representative is a nonvoting member of the BOE, the policymaking and governing body of the Public School System.
BOE Chair Borja said the teacher representative plays a critical role in every decision-making process of the board.
"Congratulations to Dr. Dora Borja Miura on her appointment and swearing in as our newest teacher representative to the CNMI State Board of Education,” he added. “It is my belief that the teacher representative plays an important role on the board, serving as the voice of our educators, while also working directly with our students. The teacher representative sees firsthand the challenges and successes each of our students faces on a daily basis."
He added, "I would also like to thank our teachers who participated in the selection process for their representative.”
CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios appointed Miura on Feb. 2. She will serve a two-year term on the BOE.
"The State Board of Education plays a vital role in ensuring the best education possible for our students,” the governor told Miura. “The [lieutenant governor] and I are confident that you will make a valuable contribution, and we appreciate your willingness to serve and provide input from a teacher's point of view," the governor added.
A doctor of philosophy in education, Miura was named CNMI State Teacher of the Year in 2016.
In the same year, she received the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching for the U.S. territories. The award is the highest recognition that a K-12 mathematics or science teacher may receive in the United States.
Miura is married to fellow Saipan Southern High School educator Paul Miura, who was the 2014 CNMI State Teacher of the Year and the BOE teacher representative from 2016 to 2020.