DPS chief tells law enforcers it’s OK to seek help

SAIPAN - Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety Commissioner Clement Bermudes encouraged federal and local law enforcement officers to take care of themselves and invest in their mental health.
In his remarks during the Public Safety Awareness Month proclamation signing ceremony at the multipurpose center on Friday, Bermudes said: “Investing in our mental health means ... that it is OK to seek help, ... and that it is OK to ask for help, and that it is OK to take a break. ... We … are not vulnerable, we are not weak, but it is OK to take a knee because if we are not watching each other, who will?”
He added, “Take that break. ... The community depends on us for critical services. ... We must always be ready. And if we are not doing that, then we are not serving the community that we pledge an oath to protect and serve, and to continue to do that we need to invest in our mental health, so we are mentally ready.”
“It is OK to take care of each other,” Bermudes said. “It’s not a sign of weakness, rather strength. It’s not a sign of vulnerability, but rather compassion. It’s OK to watch each other and think of each other. Take care of yourself, take care of each other, so that we can take care of the community.”
CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and CNMI Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang on Friday signed the proclamations designating the week of May 14-20 as CNMI Police Week, the week of May 20-26 as National Safe Boating Week, the week of May 22-June 4, as Click It Or Ticket Mobilization, and May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.