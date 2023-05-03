DPS chief tells law enforcers it’s OK to seek help

PROCLAMATIONS: CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang on Friday proclaimed the week of May 14-20 CNMI Police Week, the week of May 20-26 National Safe Boating Week, the week of May 22-June 4 Click It Or Ticket Mobilization, and May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. Joining the governor and lieutenant governor were CNMI Department of Public Safety Commissioner Clement R. Bermudes, other CNMI officials, DPS officers, law enforcement and emergency and medical services department heads and members of the community. Bryan Manabat/For The Guam Daily Post