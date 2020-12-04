SAIPAN — This holiday season, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety will implement the Safe Ride program to safely transport individuals who are under the influence of alcohol or other substances.
DPS said the program is a safe alternative for motorists who have consumed alcohol or other substances that can impair their ability to drive.
The program is available every night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Jan. 1, 2021.
DPS is also encouraging individuals who consume alcohol and other impairing substances to avoid the risk on the road by calling for a taxi.
Through the Safe Ride program, a caller may request assistance for an individual who is intoxicated and needs a ride home. An officer will meet this individual and the taxi service that will transport the passenger from the pickup location to his or her residence.
The officer will also check the individual to ensure the person is in safe enough condition to be transported.
The number to call is 670-287-7433.
According to Dre Pangelinan, DPS public information officer, the program aims to help prevent impaired driving on the road.
In 2018, Pangelinan added, there were four traffic fatalities and nine serious injuries.
"But last year, 21 individuals called in and availed themselves of the program," he said. "This helped end the year with zero fatalities during the holiday season."
In light of the ongoing safety measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, DPS is also reminding taxi drivers to always clean their vehicles' surfaces, leave the front seat empty, and keep windows open before riding in or driving the cab.
DPS is likewise requiring drivers and passengers to always wear face masks, to frequently sanitize their hands and to stay home if they are sick.