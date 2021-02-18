On Saturday, Feb. 13, at about 5:24 p.m., the Department of Public Safety received a 911 call reporting an overdue swimmer at LaoLao Bay in Dandan.
Patrol units and medics were dispatched to the area and the Impact Rescue boat was also dispatched from the Smiling Cove Marina, DPS stated in a release.
"DPS boating safety units and medics arrived in the area a few minutes after, as the DPS Impact Rescue Boat arrived at the southern end of the channel by 6:03 p.m.," according to the statement.
"At around 6:12 p.m., the DPS Impact Boat came across an unresponsive individual floating face-down. The victim was brought onto the vessel, where officers performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation and rescue breaths."
At about 6:48 p.m., the man was transported from the marina to the Commonwealth Health Center, where a doctor pronounced him dead due to drowning at 7:07 p.m.
Police met with the 911 caller, who stated that she and the victim had arrived at LaoLao Bay at around 4:45 p.m. She said she went for a 15-20 minute swim before returning to shore. She saw him wearing his swim shoes and taking his mask and snorkel before going in the water. After about 30 minutes, when she did not see him, she immediately called for police assistance.