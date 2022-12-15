DPS: No threats to students or schools

SAIPAN – The Department of Public Safety is looking into threats to certain establishments that are being shared via social media.
In a statement Tuesday, DPS stated that on Monday, Dec. 12 at 10:19 p.m., it received several disturbance reports indicating death threats involving certain establishments, with attached videos.
“DPS is actively investigating these threats,” said DPS public information officer Dre Pangelinan.
The email was sent to the accounts of several students and staff of the Public School System from an account utilizing the name of a wanted fugitive, Qiu Min Yu.
But there is no direct threat to students or schools, Pangelinan added.
DPS is asking the public to be vigilant when receiving and forwarding videos and messages through social media and to contact DPS directly to report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information regarding the person or people involved in sending out any threats through social media is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 670-664-9042 or 911. You may also call the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Crime Stoppers Hotline at 670-234-7272. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.