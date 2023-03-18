SAIPAN — The Department of Public Safety in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has placed 28 officers on administrative duty on suspicion of unjustified overtime hours.
According to an official statement issued Thursday by DPS, the department is investigating the matter as a criminal case.
“The complaints of illegal and unjustified overtime involving several police officers will be taken seriously,” said Clement Bermudes, CNMI acting commissioner of public safety. “Pending the results of the investigation, these police officers will be held accountable for their actions. As sworn officers, we will always maintain the highest ethical standards, upholding the laws of our commonwealth."
Fred Sato, DPS public information officer, said the 28 officers “remain on admin duty pending ongoing investigation.”
Active officers on duty can and will respond to any emergency, he added.
The CNMI Office of the Attorney General has not filed any charges against the 28 police officers. The office said the investigation into possibly illegal overtime is not connected to any typhoon-related compensation.
Payroll issues
The DPS transition report submitted to the Palacios-Apatang administration noted payroll and overtime issues within the department.
The report stated that upon reviewing timesheets and overtime requests from January 2022 to the present, it was learned that DPS had been “paying out excessive OT accruals for the same group of officers (some higher-ranking officers and certain lower-ranking ones as well – specific to certain sections).”
According to the report, from Dec. 4 to 17, 2022, "DPS requested approval to pay out 11,127.25 hours (about 1-1/2 years’ worth of regular hours worked) of OT for 174 officers out of 192."
“Additionally,” the report stated, “about 40 officers (both high-ranking and low-ranking) alone accrued an estimated total of 4,000 hours (about 5-1/2 months of regular hours worked) of OT.”
The transition team said in its report that there “is evidence of possible fraud/theft of government time in terms of excessive OT within the same group of officers every pay period.”
First responders who are lower-ranking officers are allowed no more than 30 to 40 hours of overtime, while higher-ranking officers are allowed to accrue overtime past 40 hours, usually amounting to 60 or more each pay period, with one officer clocking in over 200 hours of overtime in a single pay period, the report added.
It stated that the CNMI Office of the Public Auditor should audit overtime at DPS for potential fraud.