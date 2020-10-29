SAIPAN — Ronald Jr. Leon Guerrero Ealey, who was wanted by the Department of Public Safety on suspicion of theft, has been arrested and brought to Superior Court for a bail hearing.
Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio on Tuesday imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Ealey, 28, who was charged with one count of theft.
At the hearing, Assistant Public Defender Carrie Comstock represented Ealey and requested that the court modify the bail and allow the defendant to pay 10% of the bail amount.
But Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas, who appeared for the government, told the court that the charge of theft is punishable by up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
The judge ordered the defense attorney to file a bail modification motion, and remanded Ealey to the custody of the Department of Corrections.
He was ordered to return to court Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m. for preliminary hearing and Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. for arraignment.
Theft reported in Kagman
According to DPS, at about 3:08 p.m. on Oct. 20, police responded to a theft incident reported at the Sun Star tire shop in Kagman.
Upon arrival, police interviewed an employee of the tire shop who told police that a local male, later identified as Ealey, came to the tire shop on two separate occasions earlier that day.
After Ealey's second visit, the hydraulic jack at the tire shop was missing. Footage from the surveillance camera showed Ealey angling a camera to a different location, but another camera captured him loading the hydraulic jack into his vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Ealey was also arrested in June for misdemeanor theft. That case is currently pending.