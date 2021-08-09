DPS: Thief stole $5K from San Jose Mart

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety said it received a 911 call reporting a theft incident at San Jose Mart in San Jose, Saipan, on Tuesday morning.
DPS said, according to the caller, more than $5,000 was taken from the store.
At the scene, police were shown video footage of an unidentified individual walking around the store before he made his way to the cash registers.
The footage was time-stamped about 1:39 a.m., DPS said.
The suspect was seen on video wearing a red hat, a gray hoodie, a white face mask, black shorts and black slippers.
"If you or anyone you know recalls seeing an individual matching the description, or who has suddenly come into possession of money similar to the total mentioned above, we ask for your assistance in notifying the authorities," DPS said.
"This case is ongoing. If you have any information about the incident that took place at San Jose (Mart) or if you have any knowledge of the whereabouts of the missing cash mentioned above, please call 911."
The statement added: "If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the CNMI Crime Stoppers hotline at (670-)234-7272. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call."