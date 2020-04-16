A woman was arrested on drug charges over the weekend after being suspected of driving under the influence.
At about 6:27 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the CNMI Department of Public Safety were responding to an incident in the parking lot of San Jose Market. While dealing with one individual, officers also spoke with a second female individual. The driver continuously asked officers if she could leave the area.
Officers immediately noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the woman. She was asked to step out of the vehicle. Officers asked the woman some questions, and she said she had a drink earlier and did not have her driver's license, which was at home. Officers asked if she was willing to complete a standard field sobriety test before they called a relative to pick her up.
The woman agreed and handed items to an officer to hold while she completed the sobriety test. The officer immediately noticed a few suspicious items including a clear zip-top baggie containing a crystal-like substance, as well as a pack of rolling papers.
She was found with several baggies in her possession, along with a straw and cash. The baggies and their contents were all tested on-site and results indicated that the substance was methamphetamine.
At about 6:54 p.m., Ilayza S. Matagolai was placed under arrest for illegal possession of a controlled substance. She was booked and detained at the Department of Corrections.