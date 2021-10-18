SAIPAN — MP Holdings LLC on Wednesday withdrew the ethics complaint it filed with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives in August against CNMI House Floor Leader Ralph Yumul, the author of the bill that became Saipan Local Law 22-6, which doubled the e-gaming license fee.
In its Aug. 9 ethics complaint addressed to Speaker Edmund Villagomez, MP Holdings said Yumul had a conflict of interest when he authored the local measure because he is the brother of Imperial Pacific International Chief Executive Officer Ray Yumul.
MP Holdings officials said IPI's gambling operation involves gaming devices similar to theirs.
In their joint letter to Villagomez on Wednesday, MP Holdings shift manager Audrey Castro and game room supervisor Maxima Gabionza said, "After careful consideration and reflection, we have decided to withdraw our ethics complaint against Rep. Ralph Yumul. We bear no ill will and have come to understand that from his perspective, he was always acting with the best interest of the CNMI at heart."
"As such, we reevaluated our position and now respectfully request that you no longer consider this matter. Please consider this complaint withdrawn. Please advise if more needs to be done from our side to officially cancel our previous request," Castro and Gabionza added.
In the CNMI Superior Court, the e-gaming operator filed a petition for a temporary restraining order to stop the CNMI Department of Finance from implementing the local law. Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo has taken the matter under advisement and urged MP Holdings and the Legislature to resolve the issue amicably.