Ed board approves reduced schedules for PSS employees

SAIPAN – The Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a 16-hour work reduction, or a 20% pay cut, for the more than 1,000 Public School System employees. The austerity measure, which includes a four-day school week, will take effect beginning April 1.
Last week, the board voted 2-3 to reject a similar proposal.
"There was a miscommunication with the last vote when we voted no," board member Phillip Mendiola-Long said. "We disagreed with the ... piecemeal approach on how to cut, because you are messing with the emotions of the staff and teachers."
MaryLou Ada and Andrew Orsini were the other BOE members who voted no to the proposed pay cut last week.
PSS management said the school system would run out of funds if the measure was not approved.
Under the new policy, "every Friday is off and there will be no additional hours or minutes added to school days," Mendiola-Long said.
He added that the school schedule from Monday to Thursday will still be 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for elementary schools, and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for secondary schools.
Chairwoman Janice Tenorio said the board will reinstate the certification and licensure salary adjustment, which has been frozen since January 2019.
PSS Human Resources Director Lucretia Borja said this will benefit 284 teachers and staff members.
"What we are going to do is give them the adjustment. It will increase their salary and then we will apply the 20% cut," Tenorio said.
PSS employees will maintain their current hourly rates, but they will be paid 64 hours instead of 80.