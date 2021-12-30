Ed board chairman: Schools are 'the safest place' in CNMI

SAIPAN — Board of Education Chairman Andrew Orsini on Tuesday reiterated "to the parents out there" that schools are "the safest place" in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
In a board meeting conducted online, Orsini informed other education officials that he had visited public schools preparing to reopen their campuses on Jan. 3, 2022.
Schools are currently on Christmas break.
When they reopen on Monday, classes can be held in-person as unanimously approved by the board earlier this month.
In Tinian and Rota, resuming classroom instruction is at the discretion of the commissioner of education.
Orsini opened the regular board meeting Tuesday by expressing his appreciation to Associate Commissioner of Administration Eric Magofna; and Accountability, Research and Evaluation Senior Director Dr. Rizalina Liwag for serving as acting commissioners during the absence of Education Commissioner Alfred Ada, who was on medical leave.
Orsini also thanked the principals, vice principals, teachers and school staffers "who were all out there in the schools and in full force" since the start of the current school year.
'Your child is safe at school'
Orsini at the same time assured parents that "the school is the safest place right now in the entire commonwealth."
"I can assure you that the virus is from outside our schools," he added.
He said all schools are in compliance with the required safety protocols, and everyone in the Public School System is observing the three Ws: Watch your distance, wash your hands and wear your mask.
In addition, he said students and school staff continued to be tested to make sure that everyone is comfortable with in-person learning.
Orsini also noted that the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have assured the BOE that it is safe to open the schools.
He reminded parents that their children's failure to attend classes will affect their learning, especially those at the elementary level.
"Again, I am giving you the assurance that your child is safe at school," Orsini said.
Also attending the board meeting Tuesday were Board Vice Chairman Herman Atalig, members Maise Tenorio, Anthony Borja and Gregory Borja, teacher representative Phyllis Ain, Education Commissioner Ada and other PSS officials.