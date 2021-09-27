The Public School System of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has been awarded a grant of $6 million for construction of a technical and career education center at Marianas High School.
CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan said in a press release that he received word of the award shortly after meeting Thursday with Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo. The PSS grant is the last of seven applications from the commonwealth with the Economic Development Administration for Supertyphoon Yutu recovery projects. EDA has now awarded $93,891,034.
"PSS has waited for over two years for this grant decision," Sablan stated in the press release. "So, I thank Assistant Secretary Castillo for taking action today. And I thank President (Joe) Biden's administration for the six long-awaited grants awarded this year."
Funding for the EDA recovery grants and eligibility for the Marianas was included in U.S. Public Law 116-20 in June 2019 at Del. Sablan's request. Within a few months, commonwealth agencies had submitted seven grant applications. But the Trump administration failed to act. Only one application – $10.7 million for Northern Marianas College – received approval.
"Congressional office staff met with the incoming Biden administration right after the November election to flag the long delay in these Yutu grants," Sablan said. "Once President Biden was sworn in, we finally started getting help.
"All the commonwealth's applications for Yutu recovery grants from EDA have now been awarded."
The Economic Development Administration also granted the Commonwealth Utility Corporation $1.7 million from the Yutu recovery funds for a court-ordered water filtration system in Saipan.
PSS plans to match the $6 million grant from EDA with another $6 million of Community Development Block Grant funds, also provided by Congress in U.S.P.L. 116-20. The new technical and career training facility at the high school is expected to increase the pool of skilled U.S. workers in the Marianas to offset dependence on a foreign workforce and provide higher-paying jobs for PSS graduates.