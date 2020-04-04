SAIPAN – The Public School System can furlough its 800 locally funded employees, but it will not happen anytime soon, Education Commissioner Alfred Ada said.
Ada said he has been receiving emails and calls from teachers and school support staff members inquiring about the furlough.
With no money to pay for the school system's locally funded employees, Ada said PSS is considering three options: furloughs, payless paydays or layoffs.
“Layoffs will be a mess,” Ada said. “It is not a good idea. We have to give them 90 days and I have to find money to pay them within that time period. It will not help us.”
No money will be coming from the local government, Ada said, adding that PSS is banking on funding from the federal government, such as the stimulus package, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and food and nutrition assistance, among other safety nets.
“Once we get a confirmation or assurance that the drawdown is coming our way, then we can plan accordingly,” he added.
Adjusting the scope of work, if needed
With payless paydays, the commissioner said, the employees can keep their jobs, but their scope of work will be adjusted.
“If you don’t work, then there’s no pay," he said.
As for furloughs, Ada said, the employees can keep their jobs, but there will be some adjustment to their salary or they can be paid only when there is money available.
The next scheduled payday for PSS is April 10.
“I don’t know where we will get the money,” Ada said in a previous interview. “I don’t know how, but I will make sure that they get paid. I will find a way and the (Board of Education) will help me.”
On the previous PSS payday, March 27, the locally funded employees received only 70% of their salary.
As of Thursday, a teacher said employees had not received the remaining 30% of the salary.
Ada said PSS is also two periods behind in paying vendors and health insurance.
Furloughs may hurt everyone, he added, “but we have to do it — the question is when can we do it?”
Local funds being used for COVID-19
“All local funds right now are being diverted to the COVID-19 (operation)," Ada said. "We understand we are in a crisis.”
If PSS does not receive money by Monday, Ada said, employees will be informed of another payless payday.
PSS federal programs manager Tim Thornburgh earlier said PSS is expected to receive $12.6 million from the $2 trillion stimulus package.