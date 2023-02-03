SAIPAN - The chief executives of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Public School System, Northern Marianas College and the Northern Marianas Technical Institute aim to develop and expand the local workforce in preparation for the end of the CNMI-Only Transitional Worker, or CW-1 visa program Dec. 31, 2029.
The federal CW-1 visa program allows qualified CNMI employers to hire foreigners who are otherwise ineligible to work under any other U.S. nonimmigrant worker categories.
During a meeting held Jan. 30, CNMI Commissioner of Education Alfred B. Ada, NMC President Galvin Deleon Guerrero and NMTech CEO Jodina Attao identified seven industries that have potential for growth and development for local graduates on Saipan, Tinian and Rota.
These are construction, food preparation, personal care, technology, agricultural science, business and finance, the three education leaders said.
PSS, NMC and NMTech have been meeting monthly since last year to identify potential industries and job opportunities for local graduates.
"We’re trying to help locals find a job or career placement through apprenticeship and/or internship," Ada said.
He noted that PSS started offering a construction course last year at Tanapag Middle School on Saipan, with about 35 students signing up for the program.
Deleon Guerrero, for his part, said the college already is in the process of offering a master's degree in teaching and special education this summer.
Ada said, through the PSS Career Technical Education Program, a course on cosmetology will be offered to high school students.
NMTech also will offer an additional course that leads to a national certification in cosmetology, Attao added.
"This is geared toward locally trained barbers (hairstylists and cosmetologists),” Ada said. “PSS and NMTech are working with Guam Trades Academy on this high-demand career.”
Attao said the education leaders have invited acting CNMI Labor Secretary Leila Staffler to their next monthly meeting.
"We all want to produce local workers through, among other things, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, and find ways to support them," Attao added.