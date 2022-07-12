SAIPAN — As of Thursday, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands had 18,383 registered voters, according to the Commonwealth Election Commission.
Of these registered voters, 14,930 are from Saipan and the Northern Islands; 1,649 from Tinian; and 1,804 from Rota.
Of the registered voters from Saipan and the Northern Islands, 4,891 are from Precinct 1; 1,510 from Precinct 2; 3,859 from Precinct 3; 1,845 from Precinct 4; and 2,825 from Precinct 5.
“We have a big increase in our voter registration,” CEC Executive Director Kayla Igitol said. “Right now, we’re at 18,000. Last election we were at [17,000] or 16,000, so … that’s good because a lot of people are coming [out] to be active in [performing] their civil duty,” she added.
To be eligible to vote, an individual must be at least 18 years old on or before election day, is a resident of the Commonwealth, has resided in the CNMI for 120 days prior to election day, is not serving a sentence for a felony conviction, has not been declared by a court to be judicially insane, and is either a citizen or national of the U.S. as defined in the CNMI Constitution.
Previously registered voters who failed to vote in the 2018 and 2020 general elections must re-register to be eligible to vote in the 2022 general election.
For first-time voters, they must provide a valid U.S. passport or birth certificate.
Request for absentee ballots will commence on Aug. 25.
The last day for voters to register for the general election will be on Sept. 9.
The first day of early voting for the Northern Islands will commence on Sept. 23, while Saipan, Tinian and Rota will have to wait until Nov. 1 to vote early.
The deadline for absentee voters to submit applications to vote electronically or by mail will be on Oct. 14.
The last day of early voting will be on Nov. 7.
For more information, call the CEC office at 670-235-VOTE (8683) or 670-287-1012, or email administrative@votecnmi.gov.mp or cec@votecnmi.gov.mp.