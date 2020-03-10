Emailed threat prompts lockdown of all public schools

SAIPAN — Federal and local law enforcement officers in full gear conducted an extensive search at Marianas High School at about 1 p.m. Friday, after the school received an email threat from a student account.
As part of Public School System protocol, MHS and all public schools on Saipan were locked down.
Asked about the content of the email, Department of Public Safety spokesman Dre Pangelinan said, "I do not have the details regarding the email at the moment, but as soon as the call was placed, DPS rushed to the scene."
MHS personnel implemented the lockdown protocol and held students in the classrooms until DPS responders "cleared" them.
"After a rigorous search was conducted no weapon was found, and no suspect has been apprehended at this time," Pangelinan said.
At 2:53 p.m. an all-clear was declared, and students were released to their school bus, parent or legal guardian, he added. Law enforcement personnel remained at the scene.
'Shooting threat' at Kagman
In January, Kagman High School received a "shooting threat" from a student email account.
DPS conducted a search on campus but did not find any weapons.
The school principal met with the student who owned the email address, but the student denied sending the email.
A parent, who declined to be identified, said, "Until a perpetrator is held accountable for wasting everyone's time and government resources, there will be more of these 'threats.'"