Precinct 1 Rep. Edwin Propst has resigned from his position in the CNMI House of Representatives.
In a letter addressed to Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao and his House colleagues, Propst wrote, "After a long discussion over the weekend with my wife Daisy, our children, and some close family and friends, I have decided to resign from office. My official last day will be this Thursday, October 1, 2020, so I can close out our office."
Propst did not give a specific reason for his resignation in the letter, only stating, "This job can be extremely stressful and the attacks and cyber bullying seem to only worsen with each passing day. It can break a person down mentally, emotionally, and physically. Everyone has their limits and I feel I have reached mine."
He closed the letter by thanking his Precinct One constituents "for giving me the honor to serve you over the course of these three terms," and offered gratitude to his office staff and the staff of the legislative bureau.
Calls for investigation
Earlier this month, community member Irene Holl wrote letters to Gov. Ralph Torres, Speaker Attao and Attorney General Edward Manibusan calling for an ethics investigation into Rep. Propst. The letters concerned "longstanding and very serious allegations of sexual misconduct against him while he was a teacher at Marianas High School and also at Northern Marianas College."
In a Sept. 6 letter to the governor, Holl said she had provided the administration with a copy of an Open Government Act request she made to the Public School System, seeking records on sexual misconduct that has taken place in PSS over the decades.
"I have therefore called on the speaker of the House, Blas Jonathan Attao, to conduct a formal Ethics Committee investigation of Rep. Propst. That there is a member of our House of Representatives who is the subject of these very serious and longstanding allegations is unacceptable. It is unfair to the possible victims, to parents and to the community," Holl has said.
She asked that Propst testify under oath about whether he had abused his position of trust as a PSS teacher by participating in improper acts involving minors.