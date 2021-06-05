SAIPAN – Edjay Jaime Sablan, a former Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety traffic/patrol division officer, has pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography in federal court.
Following Sablan’s guilty plea, Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona of the District Court for the Northern Marianas unsealed the federal indictment against him.
On or about Jan. 6, 2021, the defendant knowingly possessed a laptop computer, which contained more than 75 video files depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, court documents state.
At the change of plea hearing on Thursday, Sablan was represented by court-appointed attorney Robert T. Torres. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric O’Malley appeared for the federal government.
The judge accepted the plea and found Sablan guilty of one count of child pornography.
She scheduled the sentencing for Oct. 8.
Under the plea agreement, Sablan, upon completion of his sentence, will register as a sex offender for a minimum of 15 years, and will be under supervision.
As part of his probation, Sablan will undergo counseling and have no direct contact with unaccompanied minors.
Moreover, his employment must be approved by a probation officer, and he will subject himself to search by any law enforcement at any time. His use of computers will be strictly monitored.