Following her admission that she is not entitled to typhoon premium pay, former Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson will pay the CNMI government $27,584.85.
She also agreed to a stipulation for an entry of final judgment to resolve the claim of CNMI Attorney General Edward Manibusan.
CNMI Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja has issued a judgment in favor of the AG as to his claim against Larson “for [receiving] unauthorized typhoon emergency pay, overtime or extra payment.”
“Plaintiff is entitled to post-judgment interest in the amount of 9% per annum,” Naraja said.
To satisfy the judgment, Larson will pay the Commonwealth Treasury $250 per month starting March 1, 2023.
“Interest shall begin to accrue on the date of the stipulation. All payments must be received by the Commonwealth Treasury by the first day of each month in order to be considered timely. Payments may be made by check, money order, cash or cashier’s check. Upon full satisfaction, plaintiff shall file with the court a notice of satisfaction and discharge of claim,” the order stated.
It added that the AG’s office may — upon any failure by Larson to timely make any payment when due — request assistance from the court to recover the entire remaining balance, without regard to any minimum payment amount in place.
The court “shall retain jurisdiction of the civil matter to enforce the judgement.”
Larson was Finance secretary from April 5, 2011, to March 22, 2019.
According to the AG’s complaint, she received a total of $36,775.43 in “unlawful typhoon payments.”
The AG has also sued other former CNMI cabinet officials for receiving typhoon overtime pay.