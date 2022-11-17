There will be “minor inconveniences” when the Garapan Revitalization Project begins, said Chris Concepcion, the chairman of the Garapan Revitalization Task Force and the deputy director of the Office of Planning and Development.
In an interview on Tuesday, Concepcion said they are very excited that they have finally reached the construction phase of the project. He said they will begin the work in the coming weeks.
The contractor has 24 months to complete construction, so “we ask for everyone’s patience and support as we move forward with this much anticipated project.”
Concepcion said the project aims to create an atmosphere where businesses can open, renovate, expand and thrive.
“Our long-term goal is to attract more businesses to Garapan Core by creating a conducive, more aesthetically pleasing environment for them to generate more revenue and ultimately more tax dollars so that it all cycles back into the community. The revenue generated in Garapan eventually benefits everyone in the CNMI because it has the largest economic output of any area in the Commonwealth," Concepcion said.
The task force, he added, is aware that the Garapan area "has fallen into disrepair the last couple of decades."
The Garapan Revitalization Project, he said, did not just happen overnight or within the last few years.
“But now we are doing something to fix it. It will take time and cooperation from residents, government agencies, businesses and landowners, but it has to get done for the long-term future of the CNMI tourism industry,” he added.
The Garapan Revitalization Projects, which broke ground last week, include the construction of new sidewalks where none exist today, Concepcion said.
“So, it’ll be a nice place to go for a leisurely stroll or for exercise. We will construct 350 new compliant public parking spaces so people can frequent the area more easily. The new curbs will clearly delineate where private property and public right-of-way lines are. This is important for existing and future development,” he added.
Concepcion is urging members of the public to please adhere to all traffic signs when construction starts. “There will be minor inconveniences, but we’ve been through this before. Let’s get this done,” he said.